PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

