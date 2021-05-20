Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $166,955.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,975,103 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.