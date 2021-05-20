Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $389.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

