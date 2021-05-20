Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $389.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Earnings History for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit