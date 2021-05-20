Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $27.50 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.