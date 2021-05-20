Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.28.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.67. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$980.79 million and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

