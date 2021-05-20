Parnassus Investments CA Buys 21,714 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.05% of Guidewire Software worth $89,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,334. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.