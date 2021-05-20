Parnassus Investments CA Has $648.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $648,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

