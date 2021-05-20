Parnassus Investments CA Has $793.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,184,238 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $793,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

