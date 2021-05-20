Parnassus Investments CA Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687,677 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $73,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.