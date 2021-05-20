Parnassus Investments CA Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761,442 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $234,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 68,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

