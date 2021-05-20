Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 850,347 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.29% of Angi worth $148,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 14,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.36 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

