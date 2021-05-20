Parnassus Investments CA Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,654,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,842,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $174.90. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit