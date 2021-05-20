Parnassus Investments CA Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,654,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,842,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $174.90. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

