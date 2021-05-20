Parnassus Investments CA Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 482.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $120,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.12. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.04 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

