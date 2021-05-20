PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.93

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $105.71 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00131666 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00921711 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

