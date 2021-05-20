Particl Price Reaches $1.86 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $18.19 million and $34,113.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.01127940 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,810,939 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,775 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.