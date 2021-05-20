Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 7,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,361,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 356,876 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.