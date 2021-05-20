Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.60 million and the highest is $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $98.89 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $65.99 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.