Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
