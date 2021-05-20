PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PDFS stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

