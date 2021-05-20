Peel Hunt Increases Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 700

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNWH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Renew to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 604.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 540.64. The stock has a market cap of £503.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.06.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

