Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,017. The company has a market capitalization of £41.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

