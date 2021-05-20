Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,946.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

