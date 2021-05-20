PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

