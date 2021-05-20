PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

