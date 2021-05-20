Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.
Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 459,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.