Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 459,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.