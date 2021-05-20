Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 272,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WOOF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.