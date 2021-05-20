PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Sells $76,560.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 17th, Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $3,950,060.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.85 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

