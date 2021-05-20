Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 25.18 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.44 million and a P/E ratio of -251.80. Petropavlovsk has a 12-month low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.
About Petropavlovsk
