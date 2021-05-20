Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 25.18 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.44 million and a P/E ratio of -251.80. Petropavlovsk has a 12-month low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.