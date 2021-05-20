PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.