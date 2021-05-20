Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PHAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,089 shares of company stock worth $9,963,347. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,494,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit