Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PHAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,089 shares of company stock worth $9,963,347. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,494,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

