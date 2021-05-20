Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

