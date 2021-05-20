Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.