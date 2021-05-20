Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.75. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.