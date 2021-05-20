Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.75. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit