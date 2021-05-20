Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

