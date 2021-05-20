Piper Sandler Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $562.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $185.89 and a 1 year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

