PlayFuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.92 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.01178184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.98 or 0.09938055 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.