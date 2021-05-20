Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

PLUG opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

