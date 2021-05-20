PolypuX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,468.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $113,723.89 and approximately $7,468.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00461680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00224408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00978887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034410 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

