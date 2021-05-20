PopularCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $341,108.09 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $341,108.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00065259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00524532 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.82 or 0.99997669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00121848 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010967 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

