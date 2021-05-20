Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

