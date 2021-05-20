PowerPool Market Cap Tops $35.81 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003597 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.93 or 0.01172942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.01 or 0.10004035 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,985,545 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

