PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

