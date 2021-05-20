Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 2.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36. 626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.