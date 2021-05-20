Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 2.8%

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36. 626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit