Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,122 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

