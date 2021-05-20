Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $59.56.
In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,639,556.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
