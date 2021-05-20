Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,639,556.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

