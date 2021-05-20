Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.31, with a volume of 73204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

