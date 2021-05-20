Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.31, with a volume of 73204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.
Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.
The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
