ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Down 1.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 98,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 284,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

