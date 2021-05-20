PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.50 million-$253.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.50 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 194,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

