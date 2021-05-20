ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 705,200 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

