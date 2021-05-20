Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

